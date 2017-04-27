Corps members to access loan for 2017 farming season

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Suleiman Kazaure, said on Thursday that arrangements were being made to enable corps members interested in farming to access soft loans for the 2017 farming season.

Inspecting 145 hectares NYSC farmland in Bauchi, Kazaure explained that the aim was to train corps members in modern farming to enable them to become self-reliant after their service year.

According to him, talks were ongoing between NYSC and various banks such as Bank of Industry and Heritage bank in that direction.

Earlier, the Director, Venture unit of NYSC, Mr Steven Alabi, said that arrangement had been made for the accommodation of corps members to be mobilised to the farming settlement.

He said that a10 -bedroom accommodation with a borehole and 100KVA generator had been provided in the place.

Alabi said NYSC officials with expertise in agriculture had been posted to oversee the farmland and its activities.

He said that cowpeas and maize would be cultivated on the land, adding that most of the work would be done by corps members, in addition to engaging people from outside.

“NYSC has provided modern farm equipment and corps members from relevant fields will be deployed to the farm settlement,” he said.

Alabi said that the scheme would also embark on farming in four states, adding that the 2017 exercise would scale up farming activities across the country.

