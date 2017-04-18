‘Corrupt Christian politicians not genuine believers’

Catholic diocese urges Kogi governor to pay workers’ salaries

The Regional Overseer of the Apostolic Faith Church of Nigeria, Rev. Gealyn George has described corrupt Christian politicians as fake believers who have drifted away from the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The cleric disclosed this in Abuja at the 2017 Easter Concert organised to mark the event.According to him: ‘’No genuine born-again Christian would steal money that does not belong to him because such practice was not ordained by God or Jesus Christ.”

He explained that the teachings of Jesus Christ are anchored on love, service to humanity, faithfulness and holiness to duty.George stressed that any Christian arrested for “stealing public money while in office is a messenger of the devil, who had only come to steal, kill and destroy. Such believers should be made to face the penalties of their acts.

“Also, the Bible is so clear on this because it told us that by their fruits, ye shall know them, a mango tree must produce mango fruits, just as true Christians were expected to produce the fruits of righteousness.”

The cleric described the attacks and killings of Christians as clear cases of the persecutions that are in line with the doctrines of the gospel. “God is testing us to see how those who are truly his children would stand even in the face of persecution,” he said.

He, however, warned that those who think that Christianity could be eliminated were making a mistake.The cleric said as long as the source of Christianity is Jesus Christ, “His resurrection has given Christians a new life and as many that are living in that newness of life will also rise when they die.’’

Meanwhile, the Lokoja branch of the Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA/LD) has condemned the non-payment of salaries to workers in Kogi State.The Chairman, Rev. Fr. Cyril Fanaiye and Secretary, Rev. Fr. Daniel Sule condemned the development in a message of hope to the lay faithful of the diocese.

