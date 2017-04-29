Corruption: Ex-FIFA Official Pleads Guilty to $950,000 Bribery Charges

Richard Lai, a former FIFA official and current president of the Guam Football Association has been suspended for 90 days after he pleaded guilty to giving and taking bribes. He admitted two counts of “wire fraud conspiracy in connection with his participation in multiple schemes to accept and pay bribes to soccer officials,” according to the attorney’s office. According […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

