Corruption: Ex-FIFA Official Pleads Guilty to $950,000 Bribery Charges

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Richard Lai, a former FIFA official and current president of the Guam Football Association has been suspended for 90 days after he pleaded guilty to giving and taking bribes. He admitted two counts of “wire fraud conspiracy in connection with his participation in multiple schemes to accept and pay bribes to soccer officials,” according to the attorney’s office. According […]

