Costa: Mourinho Is One Of The Best

Chelsea star striker Diego Costa has stated he remains grateful to Jose Mourinho ahead of the match against United on Sunday.

Mourinho brought Costa to Chelsea in 2014, and the blues won the trophy that year, however, the next season saw Chelsea flirt with relegation as Mourinho was once again sacked.

The Spain international is back to his best under Antonio Conte, as Chelsea look set to win the EPL and the striker still has respect for his former mentor.

“In all honesty I always tell people I am grateful to Mourinho because he helped me a lot,” he told Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s meeting at Old Trafford.

“As a player when you want to improve you always look for the best coach and Mourinho is one of the best.

“I wanted to come to Chelsea because of Mourinho. When I considered Chelsea I thought about the fact that Mourinho was here.

“He is a coach that demands a lot from his players, he wants the maximum.

“He helped me a lot and then what happened is that the following season didn’t go well, these things happen, but the truth is that Mourinho helped me a lot to improve as a player.”

