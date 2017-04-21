Counsellors to couples: Avoid expensive weddings
Some Nigerian marriage counsellors have advised couples about to tie the nuptial knots, to avoid extravagance during weddings. Instead, they counselled, couples should focus on building financial stability for themselves in marriage. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday during separate interviews, some counsellors harped on the dangers of trying […]
The post Counsellors to couples: Avoid expensive weddings appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG