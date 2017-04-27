Court arraigned wrong suspect for Armed robbery
There was a confusion at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Wednesday when prosecution lawyer, Adebayo Arun, when a wrong person arraigned a suspect before Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya for allegedly dispossessing one Oyedele Akintunde of his unregistered Toyota Camry car at gun point along the Oshodi-Abeokuta expressway in Lagos. Moments after …
The post Court arraigned wrong suspect for Armed robbery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!