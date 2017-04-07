Court bars cleric from home over allegations of wife battering

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A high court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, barred a Pastor, Victor Ekejiuba, from his matrimonial home over accusation of incessant wife battering.

Ekejiuba’s wife, Engr. Caroline, had approached the court, seeking for an interim order restraining her husband from accessing the matrimonial home to prevent her from further physical assault from the estranged husband.

She told the court that the constant beating from her hubby had damaged her physically and psychologically.

She also sought orders stopping the husband from disposing off the movable and immovable properties belonging to her, including one four-bedroom flat at Zone 3, Road 4, along Ayegunle Street, off Poly Road, Ado-Ekiti, a two-bedroom flat located at the same point, three generators, among others.

The suit

In the suit filed before Justice Monisola Abodunde, she sought, among others, an interim order barring her husband from having access to her to prevent her from being killed through beating.

The claimant’s application was dated December 19, 2016 and was supported by a 51-paragraph affidavit, while the respondent’s reply was dated January 25, 2017. Both also contained some exhibits.

During Ekejiuba’s trial, the applicant’s counsel, Blessing Ajileye, presented various evidence to substantiate the claim that Mr. Ekejiuba is an unrepentant wife beater.

Ajileye presented a printed text message sent by the respondent to his wife, which was not controverted by the respondent.

She said the respondent threatened in the text that he would continue to beat his wife up and dispose off some of her personal effects, including landed properties, kitchen utensils, as well as furniture and electronics.

Judge’s ruling

In her ruling, Justice Abodunde said: “The issue for determination here is not for the court to rule on the type of marriage between the parties, but on the rights of the applicant to be protected from harm that could endanger her life due to matrimonial disputes/domestic violence before she takes steps, if she so wishes, under the Matrimonial Causes Act.

“Under Section 2A of the law prohibiting Gender-Based Violence, violence is defined as any act that inflicts physical, mental or sexual harm or suffering or threats of such acts, coercion and other deprivation of liberty.”

Justice Abodunde ordered as follows: “Engr Caroline Oluchi Ekejiuba is granted an interim protection order, protecting her from further violence; the respondent is restrained from disposing off the movable and immovable properties.

“The respondent is ordered to vacate the applicant’s home for 12 months in the first instance and he is as well prohibited from coming within 50 metres without her consent.”

