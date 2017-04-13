Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court dismisses case to jail Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Displaced residents at the Lagos waterfront have had their case dismissed by a Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere, on Wednesday The resisdents were seeking the arrest of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, for alleged contempt. The presiding judge, Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo, held …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Court dismisses case to jail Governor Akinwunmi Ambode appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.