Court dismisses case to jail Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

Displaced residents at the Lagos waterfront have had their case dismissed by a Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere, on Wednesday The resisdents were seeking the arrest of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, for alleged contempt. The presiding judge, Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo, held …

