Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage over threat to life

A Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court, Nasarawa State, has dissolved the five-year- old marriage between Hawawu Isa and her husband Nuhu Isa, over threat to life and frequent beating.

President of the court, Owuna Musa, who dissolved the marriage, said he was convinced that the couple could no longer live together as husband and wife.

Musa said in spite several attempts to reconcile them, the petitioner insisted on divorce.

“The court has no choice than to dissolve the union, in spite of the fact that the husband still claims he loves his wife, the petitioner insists on getting a divorce.

“Both parties are no longer husband and wife, as the marriage has broken down totally, they are free to go their separate ways,’’ the judge ruled.

Hawawu, 28, a housewife, filed a suit to end her marriage over her husband’s frequent beating and threat to her life.

“I married my husband sometime in 2012, but we have not been blessed with a child.

“My husband does not take his responsibilities as a man serious, he does not provides food or pay medical bills for me.

“He has inflicted so much injury on me, there was a time he beat me till I fainted and rushed to the hospital by our neighbours.

“He threatened to kill me on several occasions, and I have lost interest in the marriage.

“There is no love between us. I urge the court to grant my plea and divorce us,’’ Hawawu said.

She described her husband as “an irresponsible man’’ who does nothing other than beating her for no reason and without any provocation.

The respondent, however, denied all the allegations.

He pleaded with the court not to grant his wife’s request for the dissolution of their marriage.

“I am still in love with her,’’ Isa said.

