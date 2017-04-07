Court fixes May 12 for ruling in corruption case against INEC officials

Justice John Tsoho of Federal High Court Abuja on Friday fixed May 12 for ruling in an application by 23 officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the suit against them.

Justice Tsoho adjourned the matter after listening to arguments from the prosecution and defence counsel.

The officials were docked for allegedly receiving N360million from Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers during the Dec. 10, 2016 re-rerun election in the State.

The accused were to enter their plea on March 14 to a seven-count charge bordering on bribery.

Counsel to the 1st to 20th defendants Mr Ahmed Raji, had in the last sitting, informed the court of the application he filed, questioning the territorial jurisdiction of the court in the matter.

The other defence counsel, Mr Ukpan Ukairo and Mr E. A. Nwauwa, also filed an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

At the resumed hearing, Raji observed that the exhibits of the complainant attached to the counter affidavit of the police, were deposed to by one Numa Ganawo Wande, a litigation officer in the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

He said the exhibits, marked annexures A, B, C and D, were mere photographs of dead police officers and weapons.

Raji argued that in accordance with the provisions of Section 84 of the Evidence Act, the exhibits were “inadmissible in law”.

He insisted that a litigation officer in the AGF’s office “is not in a better position to depose to what transpired in Port-Harcourt.

“He is here in Maitama and is deposing to an affidavit on events that happened in Port-Harcourt.

“My Lord, allowing this will amount to setting a dangerous precedent whereby pictures of alleged crimes will be gathered from different parts of the country and used by the complainant for prosecution”, he said.

He also said the complainant had not placed any evidence in court that there was a state of insecurity in Port Harcourt to warrant the trial of the defendants over there.

Raji, therefore, urged the court to strike out the matter or transfer it to Port Harcourt for the defendants’ arraignment.

Ukairo and Nwauwa, who aligned themselves with Raji’s motion, said their application was also on the question of the court’s jurisdiction in the matter.

They said since the offence was committed in Port Harcourt, it would be better for the case to be transferred to High Court in Port Harcourt or the matter be stuck out by the court.

Mr Aliyu Alilu, Assistant Chief State Counsel for the prosecution, opposed the application of the defence team.

He described the application of Raji challenging the validity of the counter-affidavit deposed to by the litigation office in the office of the AGF as a “misconception.”

“The deponent, Wande, got briefing from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dan Okoro, who headed the IGPs special investigation team.

“I, therefore, urge the court to dismiss the application made by the 1st to 20th defendants for lack of merit.

“As for the application of the 21st to 23rd defendants, we got their application this morning but we shall be replying on point of law to avoid further delay in this matter”, Alilu said.

The post Court fixes May 12 for ruling in corruption case against INEC officials appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

