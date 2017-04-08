Court of Appeal upholds Giwa FC’s expulsion

The Court of Appeal, Jos Division, has struck out the order of the High Court of Plateau State directing the League Management Company (LMC) to compulsorily re-instate Giwa FC to the Nigeria Professional Football (NPFL), after the Jos-based club had been expelled from the NPFL for multiple infractions of the Rules and Framework of the League in the 2015/16 season.

The Court of Appeal in Jos consolidated the three appeals and delivered judgment read by Hon. Justice H. O. A Abiru, ruling on the first, that Kunda lacked the competence to order for Giwa’s reinstatement into the NPFL. It dismissed that order of the High Court of Plateau State on the grounds that Mustapha, who sued the LMC had no locus on the matter and Kunda was hasty in giving the exparte order instead of hearing from all parties.

The post Court of Appeal upholds Giwa FC’s expulsion appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

