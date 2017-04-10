Court orders bank to unfreeze account of $1million
An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Monday ordered First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Sterling Bank, to unfreeze the accounts of one Ishaq Bashir. Bashir was charged with alleged swindling of $1m from an investment company. Bashir, alongside his three companies, Leda Green-power Consortium, Leda Green-power Nigeria Ltd and Leda Consortium Ltd, were arraigned on …
