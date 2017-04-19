Court orders forfeiture of N449m abandoned in Lagos Bureau de Change office
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of N449,750,000 found in an abandoned Bureau de Change shop in Victoria Island by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. DAILY POST reports that the Lagos state zonal office of the EFCC, had few weeks back recovered over 449 […]
