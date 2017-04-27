INEC Official Agrees To Forfeit Cash, Land Purchased With Diezani Bribe, But Judge’s Stiffer Fine Stalls Agreement – SaharaReporters.com
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
INEC Official Agrees To Forfeit Cash, Land Purchased With Diezani Bribe, But Judge's Stiffer Fine Stalls Agreement
SaharaReporters.com
Mr. Nwosu had purchased the land with the money he received from Ms. Alison-Madueke for agreeing to manipulate the 2015 elections in favor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). by Sahara Reporters, New York Apr 27, 2017. Christian Nwosu, an officer …
Court rejects EFCC plea bargain for INEC official, insists on heavy sentence
Bribery Allegation: Court Rejects INEC Official's Plea Bargain
EFCC: Court disregards plea bargain arrangement for convicted INEC official
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!