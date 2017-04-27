Court rejects EFCC plea bargain for INEC official, insists on heavy sentence
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday held that a plea bargain agreement between the EFCC and an INEC official charged with money laundering, cannot avail the accused. Justice Mohammed Idris held that by the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), such an accused deserves a heavier sentence. The Economic and […]
