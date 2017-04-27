Pages Navigation Menu

Court rejects EFCC plea bargain for INEC official, insists on heavy sentence

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday held that a plea bargain agreement between the EFCC and an INEC official charged with money laundering, cannot avail the accused. Justice Mohammed Idris held that by the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), such an accused deserves a heavier sentence. The Economic and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

