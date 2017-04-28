Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court releases Nnamdi Kanu from Prison

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was good news to the ears of the supporters of Nnamdi Kanu,leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, when the news of his release from Kuje prison. Mr. Kanu was arrested in October 2015 following allegations of treasonable felony by the federal government. He was held in the custody of the State Security Service …

The post Court releases Nnamdi Kanu from Prison appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.