Court remand suspects for the murder of Jumia agent
A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded two of the three suspected killers of the Jumia delivery agent, Chukwuma Eleje, were on Monday remanded in custody. Eleje, who had gone to deliver some phones to the assailants, was allegedly killed on March 25, 2017 by the suspects identified as Sodienye Mbatumukeke …
