Court remands doctor in prison for allegedly raping patient

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments

An Upper Area Court sitting at Pankshin in Plateau on Friday remanded a medical doctor, Philemon Brazil, in prison for allegedly raping his patient. Brazil, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence. The Judge, Mr Joseph Chollom ordered the remand of Brazil in custody and adjourned the case to May 22 for further mention. The…

