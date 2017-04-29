Court rules that UPC’s Otunnu did not defame President Museveni

Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Joan Aciro has cleared former UPC Party President Olara Otunnu on charges of defaming President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, due lack of evidence.

The Magistrate observed on Friday that prosecution produced a single witness who could not implicate Otunnu to this crime, without being collaborated.

Last week Magistrate Aciro compelled prosecution to close its case saying ever since the case came up in August 2013, no other witness has ever been summoned to testify.

It’s against this background that magistrate Aciro set Otunnu, a politician and long time UN official, free after ruling that prosecution had failed to establish a premafacie case against him to require him defend himself.

Prosecution had alleged that on the January 16, 2013 during one of his UPC party weekly press conference at Uganda House in Kampala, Otunnu attacked President Museveni’s regime referring to it as one full of political assassinations, words that were calculated to defame the person of President Museveni

