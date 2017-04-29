Pages Navigation Menu

Court rules that UPC’s Otunnu did not defame President Museveni

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

UPC’s Olara Otunnu

Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Joan Aciro has cleared  former UPC Party President Olara Otunnu  on charges of defaming President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, due lack of evidence.

The Magistrate observed on Friday that prosecution produced a single witness who could not implicate Otunnu to this crime,  without being collaborated.

Last week  Magistrate Aciro compelled prosecution  to close its case  saying  ever since the case came up in August 2013, no other witness has ever  been summoned to testify.

It’s against this background that magistrate Aciro set Otunnu, a politician and long time UN official, free after ruling that prosecution had failed to establish a premafacie case against him to require him  defend himself.

Prosecution had alleged  that on the  January 16, 2013 during  one of his UPC party weekly press conference at Uganda House in Kampala, Otunnu attacked President Museveni’s regime referring to it as one full of political assassinations, words that were calculated to defame the person of  President Museveni

