Court sacks CCB chairman, board

…Says members’s tenure expired in 2015 Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja has sacked the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Sam Saba and nine other members of the organisation’s board. Justice Nyako in a judgment Friday held that the five-year tenure of the CCB board expired on April 2015. […]

