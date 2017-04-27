Court sentences 15 hoodlums sentenced to 2-year imprisonment
The Lagos State Mobile Court has sentenced 15 hoodlums to two years imprisonment in connection with Monday’s mayhem at Idi-Oro area of Mushin, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. The Lagos State Government had arraigned 39 out of the 68 arrested hoodlums by security operatives during the fracas. Magistrate Tosin Ojuromi who presided over at the Lagos State …
