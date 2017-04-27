Pages Navigation Menu

Court sentences 15 hoodlums sentenced to 2-year imprisonment

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Mobile Court has sentenced 15 hoodlums to two years imprisonment in connection with Monday’s mayhem at Idi-Oro area of Mushin, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. The Lagos State Government had arraigned 39 out of the 68 arrested hoodlums by security operatives during the fracas. Magistrate Tosin Ojuromi who presided over at the Lagos State …

