Court sentences 15 hoodlums sentenced to 2-year imprisonment

The Lagos State Mobile Court has sentenced 15 hoodlums to two years imprisonment in connection with Monday’s mayhem at Idi-Oro area of Mushin, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. The Lagos State Government had arraigned 39 out of the 68 arrested hoodlums by security operatives during the fracas. Magistrate Tosin Ojuromi who presided over at the Lagos State …

The post Court sentences 15 hoodlums sentenced to 2-year imprisonment appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

