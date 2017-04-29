Court sentences ex Shanghai vice mayor to 17 years in prison for graft

A Zhangzhou Intermediate People’s Court on Friday sentenced former Vice Mayor of Shanghai Ai Baojun to 17 years in prison for bribery and embezzlement of public funds. The court in Fujian said personal assets worth 841,421 dollars which was held by has been re confiscated. The court ruled that his illicit gains through bribe-taking shall…

