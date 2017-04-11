Court to Deliver Judgement on Kemi Olunloyo’s Bail Today

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, would today be ruling on the bail application of controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Olunloyo was arrested by security operatives and charged to court for publishing materials that were allegedly defaming Port Harcourt-based cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

A magistrate’s court ruling had freed the journalist before she was re-arrested by order of the Federal High Court.

The application of her counsel, F.O. Lawal, for her bail had been opposed by the prosecution counsel, David Abuo.

Abuo had told the court that in spite of her being remanded in prison, Olunloyo had been issuing threats through her Instagram page over her continued detention.

However, her counsel insisted that Abuo’s argument in opposing Olunloyo’s bail fell under extraneous matters that were targeted at prejudicing the court.

The trial judge, Justice H.I.O. Shamah, fixed Tuesday, April 11 (today) for ruling on the bail application and continuation of hearing on the case.