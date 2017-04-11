Court to deliver judgement on Kemi Olunloyo’s bail today

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, would today be ruling on the bail application of controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Olunloyo was arrested by security operatives and charged to court for publishing materials that were allegedly offensive to a frontline Port Harcourt-based cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

The journalist had earlier been arraigned at a magistrate’s court before the matter was transferred to the Federal High Court.



The application of her counsel, F.O. Lawal, for her bail had been opposed by the prosecution counsel, David Abuo.

Abuo had told the court that in spite of her being remanded in prison, Olunloyo had been issuing threats through her Instagram page over her continued detention.

But her counsel insisted that Abuo’s argument in opposing Olunloyo’s bail fell under extraneous matters that were targeted at prejudicing the court.

However, the trial judge, Justice H.I.O. Shamah, fixed Tuesday, April 11 (today) for ruling on the bail application and continuation of hearing on the case.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

