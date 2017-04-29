Pages Navigation Menu

Court to determine stay of proceedings on Jubrin’s suspension suit May 10

FEDERAL High Court in Abuja will on May 10 determine whether to stay or not proceedings in the legal action instituted by the suspended Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon Abdulmumuni Jibrin challenging the legality of his suspension.‎ Justice John Tsoho fixed the date yesterday after hearing arguments for and against […]

