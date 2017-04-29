Court to determine stay of proceedings on Jubrin’s suspension suit May 10

FEDERAL High Court in Abuja will on May 10 determine whether to stay or not proceedings in the legal action instituted by the suspended Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon Abdulmumuni Jibrin challenging the legality of his suspension.‎ Justice John Tsoho fixed the date yesterday after hearing arguments for and against […]

The post Court to determine stay of proceedings on Jubrin’s suspension suit May 10 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

