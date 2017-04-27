Covenant University Reportedly Suspends More than 200 Students for not Attending Easter Camp Meeting
Covenant University (CU), an institution run by Living Faith Church (LFC) Worldwide, has reportedly suspended more than 200 of its students, for failing to attend its Easter “Youth Alive” camp meeting. PUNCH reports that parents and students have described the action as “unjust” adding that the rules of their admission did not say it is […]
