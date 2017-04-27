Covenant University Reportedly Suspends More than 200 Students for not Attending Easter Camp Meeting

Covenant University (CU), an institution run by Living Faith Church (LFC) Worldwide, has reportedly suspended more than 200 of its students, for failing to attend its Easter “Youth Alive” camp meeting. PUNCH reports that parents and students have described the action as “unjust” adding that the rules of their admission did not say it is […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

