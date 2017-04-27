Covenant University Sanctions Students For Missing Easter Program.

The Covenant University has sanctioned 200 level students for not attending the school’s Easter program. The management has said that the students aren’t just in trouble, they’ve actually been suspended, and the parents are having none of it. Even though Covenant University is a church-run school, the parents are calling it unjust because the rule …

