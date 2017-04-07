Crackdown as police intercept 2 robbery suspects with four guns in Onitsha

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA —The on-going war against armed robbery and other violent crimes in Anambra State received a boost on as men of state police command on Saturday, intercepted two suspected armed robbers with four locally made guns.

The suspects were arrested in a commuter bus during a ‘stop and search’ exercise by a police anti-robbery squad stationed at the Building Materials International market along the Enugu Onitsha Expressway, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

According to the source, the suspects who were believed to have been terrorizing motorists and passengers who ply the highways in the state, thought they would beat the security (mobile policemen) standing along the road on surveillance when their commuter bus was flagged down for the stop and search exercise.

