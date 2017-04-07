Cracks in Adamawa APC: Bindow Threatens to Join Opposition If…

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Government has threatened to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition party if impunity in the party is not addressed.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba Jimeta, made the threat while addressing a delegation of the APC from its national secretariat to conduct North-east mini convention in the state.

The team headed by Senator Abdul Nadir Alkali Jajere was in Yola to brief the government on plans to fill the vacant positions in the party in the North-east created by appointments.

“We here are loyal, and to tell the leadership of the party that there is limit to loyalty, and that party business is optional. In fact, even in religion, you have the right to change it because of pressure. So tell them we are loyal, but there is limit to that, especially if they are not recognising us since we are the army of the party that is supposed to enjoy the fruits of the party. Otherwise out of frustration, we will join the opposition party.”

Abdulrahman lamented that various appointments were made without consulting them, even as many of the appointees were not known to the state government.

“Unfortunately, there is no difference between an opposition state and APC-led state like Adamawa because even on appointments at the federal level, we were not consulted.”

We dont know some of them neither were we consulted before their appointments as indigenes of Adamawa State,” he fumed.

The chief of staff maintained that even some of the federal projects that the state was supposed to enjoy are being hijacked by some people in Abuja.

He referred to projects such as that of Universal Basic Education (UBEC) and the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

“Even our own rights that we are supposed to get through some agencies like UBEC and MDGS were hijacked and we contacted them and were told that somebody somewhere has collected the money and is doing the contract somewhere.”

Addressing the delegation, Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla appreciated the committee for coming to the state, pledging to co-operate with them in the discharge of their assignment.

He commended the leadership style of the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, pledging his government’s loyal to the party.

Responding, the leader of the delegation, Senator Jajere said they were in the state to prepare for the mini zonal congress of the party due to the exiting vacancies in the zone.

Jajere added that they were also to interface with the party structure in the state.

