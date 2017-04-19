Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crashes put brakes on anti-hijack unit’s launch – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Crashes put brakes on anti-hijack unit's launch
Independent Online
Pretoria – The metro has still not launched its anti-hijack unit – part of the Tshwane Metro Police Department – because six of the 10 luxury vehicles dedicated for the purpose have been involved in accidents. The remaining four are believed to be in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.