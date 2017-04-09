CREDIT: Delta govt signs MoU with PIND foundation

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State government, has signed Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with a foundation, Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta, PIND, as part of effort towards exploring more viable to manage the state Micro Credit scheme.

Signing the MoU on behalf the state government, Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro Small and Medium Enterprise, Mrs Shimite Bello, said over 100,000 applications for credit loans have been received by the agency and processed.

Reiterating that the partnership was aimed at adopting better strategies to manage the micro credit scheme, said “the evidential works of PIND endeared them to the government.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director, PIND, Mr Tara Akala commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts towards alleviating poverty in the state, adding that the signing of the MoU was in the right direction.

