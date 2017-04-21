Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extended Consolidation
Key Highlights Creditbit price traded lower towards the 0.00080BTC level against Bitcoin where it found support. There is a crucial expanding triangle pattern with resistance at 0.0010BTC formed on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Worldcoinindex). The price is currently trading near the range support area at 0.00090BTC and finding bids. Creditbit price … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extended Consolidation
The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extended Consolidation appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG