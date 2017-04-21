Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extended Consolidation

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Creditbit price traded lower towards the 0.00080BTC level against Bitcoin where it found support. There is a crucial expanding triangle pattern with resistance at 0.0010BTC formed on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Worldcoinindex). The price is currently trading near the range support area at 0.00090BTC and finding bids. Creditbit price … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extended Consolidation

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extended Consolidation appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.