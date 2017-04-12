Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Slow Uptrend
Key Highlights Creditbit price traded towards the 0.0012BTC level against the Bitcoin and found resistance. There is an expanding triangle with support at 0.0010BTC formed on the 1-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Worldcoinindex). The price is currently heading lower, and may soon find support near 0.0010BTC. Creditbit price remained in an uptrend with … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Slow Uptrend
The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Slow Uptrend appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG