Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Slow Uptrend

Key Highlights Creditbit price traded towards the 0.0012BTC level against the Bitcoin and found resistance. There is an expanding triangle with support at 0.0010BTC formed on the 1-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Worldcoinindex). The price is currently heading lower, and may soon find support near 0.0010BTC. Creditbit price remained in an uptrend with … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Slow Uptrend

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Slow Uptrend appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

