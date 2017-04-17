Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Started Consolidation

Key Highlights Creditbit price after a decline below the 0.0010BTC found support and started moving higher. There was a bearish trend line with resistance at 0.00095BTC on the 1-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Worldcoinindex), which was broken recently. The price is currently consolidating in a range just around the 0.0010BTC level. Creditbit price … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Started Consolidation

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Started Consolidation appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

