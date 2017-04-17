Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Started Consolidation
Key Highlights Creditbit price after a decline below the 0.0010BTC found support and started moving higher. There was a bearish trend line with resistance at 0.00095BTC on the 1-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Worldcoinindex), which was broken recently. The price is currently consolidating in a range just around the 0.0010BTC level. Creditbit price … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Started Consolidation
The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Started Consolidation appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG