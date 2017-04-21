Criminality has reduced in N-Delta —DIG Inyang

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA —Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Training and Development, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, yesterday, said that criminality in the Niger Delta region has dropped drastically in the last two months.

He said that the Police will continue to re-strategise to ensure the protection of lives and property in the region.

Inyang, the Supervising Officer in Charge of the South South geo-political zone, stated this in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, in continuation of his tour of Zones 5 and 6 of police formations.

Meanwhile, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, yesterday, lauded the resolve of the Nigeria Police to create more commands to bring police closer to the people at the grassroots.

Dickson made the commendation in Yenagoa while receiving the Deputy Inspector- General of Police, DIG, in charge of the South South geopolitical zone, Mr. Emmanuel Inyang.

Represented by his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd), Dickson described the Police as the only security agency that penetrates the country more as well as an important element in security and disaster management.

He said that the creation of additional police commands would expand the reach of police to the grassroots.

Tasking the police on democratic policing, the governor urged them to address the issues of logistics challenges among its officers and the training of personnel.

He assured the visiting DIG of the state government’s continued partnership to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

Inyang, continuing, said though the Nigerian Police under the Command of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris noticed the prevalence of cultism, kidnapping and armed robbery in the region, the police in synergy with other sister security agencies have brought the crime rate under control.

