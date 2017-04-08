Pages Navigation Menu

‘Crisis APC planted in PDP will be the first thing to consume it’

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Nigerians  have realised  that the Ruling All Progressives Congress  ( APC) has nothing to offer in terms of real development of the country.

Governor Wike also stated that the APC fight against corruption was to intimidate political opponents, as the APC  only prosecutes former PDP  governors , while indicted Former APC Governors are allowed to roam freely.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday  when he granted audience to the Abuluoma Council of Chiefs, Governor Wike said there is no sincerity in the fight against corruption by the APC.

He said: “Nigerians have seen that the present ruling party  has nothing to offer them except to tell lies.

“They claim they are fighting corruption, but how many APC  former governors  have been arraigned.  Nobody is against the government fighting corruption, but it must be  fought with sincerity.

“Even when an APC  Former Governor is indicted by a judicial  commission of Inquiry , they fail to prosecute  such a person “.

The governor added: “I just heard that they have arrested  the former Niger State Governor after two years.  Maybe  because political activities are picking up and they want to intimidate him, that is why  this is happening  now”.

Governor Wike  said that the crisis that the APC  planted in the PDP will be the first thing that will consume it.

On development  projects  in Abuluoma, Governor Wike  assured the community  that his administration  has awarded contracts for the construction and rehabilitation  of roads in Abuluoma and Amadi Ama communities.

He thanked the Abuluoma  people for their massive  support for him during the electioneering period, noting that he will keep all the promises he made to them.

The post ‘Crisis APC planted in PDP will be the first thing to consume it’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

