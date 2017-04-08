‘Crisis APC planted in PDP will be the first thing to consume it’

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Nigerians have realised that the Ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) has nothing to offer in terms of real development of the country.

Governor Wike also stated that the APC fight against corruption was to intimidate political opponents, as the APC only prosecutes former PDP governors , while indicted Former APC Governors are allowed to roam freely.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday when he granted audience to the Abuluoma Council of Chiefs, Governor Wike said there is no sincerity in the fight against corruption by the APC.

He said: “Nigerians have seen that the present ruling party has nothing to offer them except to tell lies.

“They claim they are fighting corruption, but how many APC former governors have been arraigned. Nobody is against the government fighting corruption, but it must be fought with sincerity.

“Even when an APC Former Governor is indicted by a judicial commission of Inquiry , they fail to prosecute such a person “.

The governor added: “I just heard that they have arrested the former Niger State Governor after two years. Maybe because political activities are picking up and they want to intimidate him, that is why this is happening now”.

Governor Wike said that the crisis that the APC planted in the PDP will be the first thing that will consume it.

On development projects in Abuluoma, Governor Wike assured the community that his administration has awarded contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Abuluoma and Amadi Ama communities.

He thanked the Abuluoma people for their massive support for him during the electioneering period, noting that he will keep all the promises he made to them.

