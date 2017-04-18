Crisis: Citizens flee Southern Kaduna
Members of Asso community in Kagoma, Jemaa Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna, on Monday,have decided to flee the community following the continuous unrest in the city and attack by Herdsmen. That attack claimed no fewer than 12 lives while scores of residents sustained gunshot injuries. The renewed attack came on the heels of relative …
