Crisis: PDP Senate Caucus calls for political solution

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate caucus of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday called for a political solution to the unending political crisis between the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led Caretaker Committee and the leadership of Senator Modu Sheriff .

According to the PDP senators, the two gladiators, Makarfi and Sheriff, must not indicate interest to contest for chairmanship position of the party as part of solutions to the crisis.

They also implored the duo to step down after presenting their speeches at the planned convention of the party.

Rising from their late night meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, the PDP Senate Caucus said that having delivered their speeches to members of the party, the duo should allow for the setting up of an Electoral Committee to oversee the conduct of the electing members of the National Working Committee of the party.

Speaking with the new spokesperson of PDP senate caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said the caucus arrived at this decision to avoid a situation where the Supreme Court would impose would impose a decision on the party that would not at the end of the day benefit either party to the crisis.

However, the caucus, which also unanimously appointed Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as its spokesman, said that resorting to political option was without prejudice to the ongoing litigation at the Supreme Court.

The senators in affirming Abaribe as its official voice, resolved that henceforth, every decision of the caucus would be conveyed to the public through him.

