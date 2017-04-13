Cross River partners South Africa in agriculture, tourism development

The Cross River State government has announced its partnership with the North West Province of South Africa to develop agriculture and tourism sectors.

Governor Ben Ayade disclosed this yesterday in Calabar, while addressing the Mafikeng delegation that was in the state for a three-day working visit.

He explained that the partnership would also include the implementation of the recommendations on mass production of yellow maize and livestock farming, particularly poultry.

Ayade added that an international hotel college would be established in the next five months to boost the Calabar carnival.

He commended the team that was led by the former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Uche Ajulu-Okeke for the project.

The governor said the project was an eye-opener to the huge economic potential from these sectors, which could be harnessed to support the state’s industrialisation.

He said: “The state would go into the full production of not only yellow maize, but barley and hops to make alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. We also have plans to establish a brewery industry and produce animal feeds, through an irrigation process to be supported by the Cross

River Basin Development.”

Ayade expressed optimism that the collaboration between the state and South Africa would enhance the image of the black man across the world.

Ajulu-Okeke, explained that the agreement was signed in February this year when Ayade travelled to South Africa on a working visit.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

