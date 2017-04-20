Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cross River Uncovers 1458 Fake Teachers in SUBEB – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Cross River Uncovers 1458 Fake Teachers in SUBEB
Information Nigeria
The Chairman of the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey yesterday said 700 ghost workers and 758 teachers with fake National Certificate for Education (NCE) were uncovered in its recent verification exercise.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.