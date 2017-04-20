Cross River Uncovers 1458 Fake Teachers in SUBEB – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Cross River Uncovers 1458 Fake Teachers in SUBEB
Information Nigeria
The Chairman of the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey yesterday said 700 ghost workers and 758 teachers with fake National Certificate for Education (NCE) were uncovered in its recent verification exercise.
