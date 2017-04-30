Crowd gather at Ayiri Emami’s residence for his birthday celebration (photos)

Delta born businessman, Ayiri Emami, celebrated his birthday at his Warri mansion, and residents of the area and loved ones were very much available to celebrate with him. The APC Chieftain who celebrated his birthday, also used that as an opportunity to thank members of the All Progressives Congress APC, following the just concluded Warri south constituency 1 bye-election.

More photos after the cut;







This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

