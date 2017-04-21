Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead in his Car
Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of award-winning Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was found dead in his car on Thursday. The 72-year old former member of the group The Main Ingredient was found in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. According to Fox News, Coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter says the cause of death is […]
