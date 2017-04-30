Currency in circulation rises to N2.2 trillion in last quarter 2016
Currency-in-circulation rose by 21.5 percent to N2.2 trillion in the last quarter of 2016, relative to the level in the third quarter of 2016, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The development was due, largely, to the increase in its currency outside banks component. The economic report for the fourth quarter released o…
