Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Current Senate toothless bull dog, weak from day one – NUP chairman Opara

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the National Unity Party, NUP, Perry Opara, has attributed the shortcomings in the current administration to weakness of the Senate in carrying out its oversight functions. Opara said the Senate has become a toothless bull dog, adding that they were weak from day one of this administration. He said this while […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Current Senate toothless bull dog, weak from day one – NUP chairman Opara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.