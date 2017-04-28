Pages Navigation Menu

Custom officers discovers 1.3 million dollars in a luggage at Airport

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Customs officials on Friday found 1.3 million dollars in luggage at Dusseldorf Airport. Police said that they have started investigating whether the money is connected with drug trade, since most of the money was in small notes. The notes were found in the luggage of two travellers who were flying to Turkey. The men, …

