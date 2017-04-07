Pages Navigation Menu

Custom officers shoots Rice smugglers

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There was chaos in Katsina on Tuesday at Tuma District,  following the shooting of some suspected rice smugglers by men of Katsina Command of Nigeria Customs Service on. Northern City News investigation revealed that three traders: Aminu Ibrahim, Aliyu  Burka and Abdul  Rabe sustained varying degrees of injuries during the incident. Sources said the three …

