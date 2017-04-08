Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Customer sues bank N3bn for alleged missing N151.8m from bank account

Godsidi Investments Limited has sued Access Bank, for the alleged disappearance of N151.8m from the claimant’s account, the case is presently at the Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa but it has been  adjourned sitting until April 12 and May 22, 2017 The claimant, GIL, owned by a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, …

