Customers engage FirstBank over service, mobile app service
COMPLAINTS RESOLUTION
Igbovo Ehimatie
Poor customer service that can take more than one week for replies.
First Bank
No response
Anthonia Akpu Ogochukwu
You have a very poor banking system. You need to upgrade your banking system.
First Bank
No response
Ikenna Fortress Okonkwo
Something is seriously wrong with your Firstmobile app in Enugu.. Please rectify it.
First Bank
No response
Ogoh Evaristus-Maria Iruoghene
I have the Firstmobile app which I have tried 2 activate but it is not working.
First Bank
No response
First Bank
Hello Ogoh Evaristus-Maria Iruoghene, please provide the error message encountered while trying to activate the Firstmobile app.#YouFirst
Usikpedo Michael
Hi. I went to your branch in Mangu, Plateau State, to inform them I lost the simcard I receive alert with which I couldn’t welcome back. I was told nothing can be done except I carry out a welcome back operation on the simcard . Is it the new law?
First Bank
No response
Khadija Rufa’i
I deposited money in my account but I didn’t receive any alert.
First Bank
Hello Khadija, we apologize for the unusual delay. We have provided a response via private message, kindly check for advice. Thank you for banking with us.#YouFirst
Azubuike Chetachi Oruruwa
I have never been given interest on my savings and current account with First Bank. All they do is debit my accounts. I am tired of this bank
First Bank
Hi Azubuike Chetachi, we have provided a response via DM, kindly check for advice. Thank you for banking with us.#YouFirst
Ahmed Bello
Tell the world your financial position and pay your shareholders dividend as your peers are doing. Stop these unnecessary adverts of yours.
First Bank
Hello Ahmed Bello,we have provided a response via private message, kindly check for advice. Thank you for banking with us.#YouFirst
Chinedu Vinsylver Ifediora
You asked me to come and enroll for BVN and I did in spite of the stress. Now I have to leave the things I am doing to visit the branch again for unmatched BVN else the accounts will be blocked.
No problem. I may equally use the opportunity to close my account.
First Bank
No response
Ædè Ølà Jùwøñ
First bank on Facebook is just like radio. I don’t know the purpose you created Facebook account.
First Bank
No response
Amarachi Joymicky
I have downloaded the Firstmobile app but I was charged with no credit left in my phone. I am beginning to dislike First Bank.
First Bank
No response
Augustina E John
FirstBank please credit my account. Someone transferred money to my account and I haven’t been credited. Please I am patiently waiting.
First Bank
No response
Do you have lingering and unresolved complaints against poor banking services? You can send your complaints to bankcustomers.forum@vanguardngr.com for investigations and speedy resolutions.
The post Customers engage FirstBank over service, mobile app service appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG