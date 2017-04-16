Customers engage FirstBank over service, mobile app service

COMPLAINTS RESOLUTION

Igbovo Ehimatie

Poor customer service that can take more than one week for replies.

First Bank

No response

Anthonia Akpu Ogochukwu

You have a very poor banking system. You need to upgrade your banking system.

First Bank

No response

Ikenna Fortress Okonkwo

Something is seriously wrong with your Firstmobile app in Enugu.. Please rectify it.

First Bank

No response

Ogoh Evaristus-Maria Iruoghene

I have the Firstmobile app which I have tried 2 activate but it is not working.

First Bank

No response

First Bank

Hello Ogoh Evaristus-Maria Iruoghene, please provide the error message encountered while trying to activate the Firstmobile app.#YouFirst

Usikpedo Michael

Hi. I went to your branch in Mangu, Plateau State, to inform them I lost the simcard I receive alert with which I couldn’t welcome back. I was told nothing can be done except I carry out a welcome back operation on the simcard . Is it the new law?

First Bank

No response

Khadija Rufa’i

I deposited money in my account but I didn’t receive any alert.

First Bank

Hello Khadija, we apologize for the unusual delay. We have provided a response via private message, kindly check for advice. Thank you for banking with us.#YouFirst

Azubuike Chetachi Oruruwa

I have never been given interest on my savings and current account with First Bank. All they do is debit my accounts. I am tired of this bank

First Bank

Hi Azubuike Chetachi, we have provided a response via DM, kindly check for advice. Thank you for banking with us.#YouFirst

Ahmed Bello

Tell the world your financial position and pay your shareholders dividend as your peers are doing. Stop these unnecessary adverts of yours.

First Bank

Hello Ahmed Bello,we have provided a response via private message, kindly check for advice. Thank you for banking with us.#YouFirst

Chinedu Vinsylver Ifediora

You asked me to come and enroll for BVN and I did in spite of the stress. Now I have to leave the things I am doing to visit the branch again for unmatched BVN else the accounts will be blocked.

No problem. I may equally use the opportunity to close my account.

First Bank

No response

Ædè Ølà Jùwøñ

First bank on Facebook is just like radio. I don’t know the purpose you created Facebook account.

First Bank

No response

Amarachi Joymicky

I have downloaded the Firstmobile app but I was charged with no credit left in my phone. I am beginning to dislike First Bank.

First Bank

No response

Augustina E John

FirstBank please credit my account. Someone transferred money to my account and I haven’t been credited. Please I am patiently waiting.

First Bank

No response

