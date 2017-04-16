customers speak: Factors that determine choice of bank

By Adaeze Okechukwu

Chibuzor Maduwike

I would consider the service delivery speed. Thus, the ratio of bank tellers to walk-in customers is important to me. Should there be need to go to the bank, I wouldn’t appreciate spending several hours on a queue just to carry out a simple business transaction.

Also, I consider interest rates on deposits as well as the maintenances charges of the bank.

Blessing Ikoli

The availability of branches all over the country is important to me. Also, I consider the history of and the reputation the bank. I need to be sure sure that the bank has been consistent and will not just liquidate tomorrow irrespective of the economic trend. Thus, the ability of a bank to perform well inspite of different economic stunts is a factor I consider.

Ifeanyi Odurukwe

For me, Customer service is everything. I like banks that maintain good relatationships with their customers as well as respect them and their decisions. How the customer service officers respond to my requests both offline and online influences my decisions. Also, my preferred bank must have constant functional ATMs at necessary locations in various states.

Gospel Obele

Speed of service is important to me because some banks put their customers under undue stress with their bureaucrasies just to deliver a service to them. So, I would consider a bank whose process of handling customers issues is not complicated.

Also, I consider the smartness of the bank. There are some banks that when you go in to carry out a transaction, you are such to find a queue or whenever you try using their ATMs, the ATMs would either be too slow or you are sure to be told ‘temporary unable to dispense cash’. I am looking out for a bank that immediately I enter, someone comes to me asking,‘how I can help you?’.

Furthermore, the simplicity of the e-banking platforms is also important. For instance, It’s very discouraging when the internet banking platform of a bank is very complicated.

Once I choose a bank to work with, I don’t need adverts to make me loyal.

Akin Akinkpelu

Before chosing a bank, I am very keen on checking the Board of Directors and their trustees. Their credibility and competence is important to me. It speaks lot about the sustainability of the bank, gives me trust and assurance on the safety of my fund, as well as the kind of policies they are likely to make.

So, if I am uncomfortable with the bank’s board of directors or their system’s structure e.g. undue bureaucracy, I can’t put my money there. For instance, if I have to get a loan and my bank betrays me because of bureaucracy of waiting for a year, it tells me that there is something wrong otherwise, these things are supposed to be transparent.

Secondly, I look out for the best bank that can give me minimal honest charges. A bank can’t send me a birthday text and still deduct the cost of sending the text to me from my account. That’s not customer loyalty but customer slavery and theft.

Also,I don’t want to have to go to another local government to have access to my money

and my bank. Thus, the availablity of the bank’s branches isimportant.

Forthly, I consider banks with good investment opportunities such as money market systems. The money market avails me with the opportunity of looking beyond just keeping my money in the bank. Itmakes up for inflationary gap.

Most importantly, I consider customer service because I think customer is always king.

