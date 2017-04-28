Customs destroys N1.27bn poultry products, arrests 3 suspects in Owerri

By Udeme Clement

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone C Owerri, has destroyed 102,099 cartons of illegally imported poultry products with a Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N1.27 billion, in line with the policy of government to promote the growth of local industries. The Unit swiftly arrested three suspects in connection with seized items.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Unit, Comptroller Mohammed Uba, who disclosed this, said his team also intercepted 24,032 cartons of imported foreign poultry items with a DPV of N259,545,600, conveyed in a Mack truck with number plate AJL 861 XA, along Benin Ekiadolor axis.

He said: “Poultry products are still under import prohibition and any of such item found must be seized and destroyed in compliance with the laws and government policies. “As trained officers, when we intercept suspected goods and confirm them to be brought in contrary to the laws, they must be seized and disposed off. We will continue to ensure that the public is adequately informed, so that importation can be done in conformity with the laws, as we will stem the menace of smuggling always.”

On how the items were intercepted, he said: “The seizures were achieved through the diligence of our officers, who are trained and equipped to put in their best with the recent promotion of officers. The three suspects in our custody will be charged to court.”

